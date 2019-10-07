The world is on the “brink of a black swan” apocalypse, security experts have warned.

Experts on global security are set to come together to discuss so-called “black swan events” in crunch talks tomorrow.

A black swan event is an unforeseen event that may have catastrophic consequences.

Experts from Germany and the US will discuss this risk in the presence of Russian, Armenian and other delegates at the World Congress on Information Technology tomorrow.

The panel will include national security expert and author Richard Clarke, who manned the White House’s emergency response during the September 11th terror attacks.

(Image: GETTY)

(Image: GETTY)

Ahead of the critical talks, organisers said: “The time has come to ask: are we doing the kind of hard-nosed vulnerability assessments that are necessary of our increasingly complex and fragile infrastructure systems?

“How do we build fault-tolerant technological and human systems that can withstand or help us better recover from catastrophic failures caused by ‘black swan’ and ‘perfect storm’ events?

“How do we do smart risk management in a world of sudden, unseeable and unforeseeable threats?”

The panel will discuss how the world’s internet and AI-controlled systems will cope in the event of a black swan.

Organisers said: “We take for granted that these technological systems will continue to function without interruption.

(Image: GETTY)

(Image: GETTY)

“But they have never been as exposed and vulnerable as they are today, posing an existential threat to every level of society, from national, provincial and local governments to business enterprises to institutions of civil society to private individuals.

“Yet this fragility is inexcusably underappreciated.

“And just as we prepare to double down on ‘smart cities’ and ‘smart nations,’ which will place even greater reliance and stress on these networks, we have chosen to dispense with ‘analog’ backups and fail-safes in favour of technological ones, becoming even further reliant on automated systems.”