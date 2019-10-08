A reward of $100,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification and capture of a suspect in the killing of Joshua Brown, who was gunned down Oct. 4 just days after testifying during the trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Bill Perkins, an energy hedge fund manager and poker player, is offering the reward, he said on Twitter.

“Every murder is sad. The particulars around this specific set of circumstances make it important that everyone learn why this happened irrespective of the outcome. Either way a killer needs to be caught & I wish in every case these resources could be brought to bear for justice,” Perkins sad in a statement.

Perkins was sharing a post by the race activist Shaun King, who has helped solve some crimes but gotten facts seriously wrong in others.

Every murder is sad. The particulars around this specific set of circumstances make it important that everyone learn why this happened irrespective of the outcome. Either way a killer needs to be caught & I wish in every case these resources could be brought to bear for justice. https://t.co/t8u6kfUG6U — Bill Perkins (Guy) (@bp22) October 6, 2019

King falsely claimed in a missive that Brown was shot and killed in the same apartment complex where Guyger killed Botham Jean. The complex where Brown was killed is located about five miles from where Brown, who lived across the hall from Jean, lived before Guyger shot Jean.

Brown later moved to a nearby city.

Brown’s lawyer has claimed that his client was “assassinated,” adding that he couldn’t say the police weren’t involved. He also said that Brown was slated to testify in a lawsuit against the Dallas Police Department.

In a statement on Sunday, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said the identity of Brown was confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

“There are no suspects or motives at this time,” she said. “We are committed to solving this case and will work diligently to apprehend the individuals responsible for Brown’s death.”

I trust the Dallas Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Joshua Brown. Until we know more about this incident, I encourage everyone to refrain from speculation. (1/2) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@DallasMayor) October 6, 2019

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement the same day: “I trust the Dallas Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Joshua Brown. Until we know more about this incident, I encourage everyone to refrain from speculation.”

He asked members of the public to come forward with information.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement on Sunday that “Dallas County, the City of Dallas and others will work to ensure a transparent and thorough investigation of the murder of Joshua Brown.”

“Mr. Brown was not shot in the mouth or head but was shot more than one time. Many career professionals are hard at work on this case. Please extend those career professionals and each other grace. This will be my only comment at this time and I am not taking press calls or interviews,” he added.