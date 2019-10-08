Officers have arrested two 12-year-old girls and a third pre-teen is being sought in connection with a classroom assault on a student and teacher that took place at a California middle school last week, according to reports.

According to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, a “student-on-student assault” took place at Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley at around 11 a.m. on Oct. 2, leading to the arrest of the two young girls, reported ABC 7.

After the incident unfolded, administrators at the school immediately contacted the school resource officer.

Three suspects were identified in the attack, but their names and identity are being publicly withheld because of their ages.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said two people were assaulted in the classroom. The ordeal was captured on video by an eyewitness and the footage was later posted online, reported KTLA.

“All three suspects entered the victim’s classroom and assaulted both the victim and the assigned teacher,” the release said.

The footage shows several people, including an adult, attempting to break up the fight as at least two girls throw punches.

The two 12-year-old girls were brought into custody by the school resource officer (SRO) unit on multiple battery charges. They were then booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall, according to the release.

“The SRO Unit is actively seeking the third suspect in this incident,” it reads.

According to the Moreno Valley Unified School District, nobody was injured in the assault, reported KTLA. However, the county’s sheriff’s department said one of the 12-year-old girls suffered injuries that did not require hospitalization,

A female student told the outlet she was attacked by two of her former friends, and now wants to transfer to a different school.

Meanwhile, an eighth-grade student at Sunnymead Middle School said the group of girls who entered the classroom just before the altercation unfolded looked “ready to fight.”

Speaking to KTLA, a woman whose niece, Laura, attends the school said more needs to be done to prevent fights at the school after another student “jumped” Laura in August. Her mother added that the incident left her with a swollen head, neck spasms, and needing hospitalization.

Another child got attack at sunnymead middle school, parents told @MorenoValleyUSD to try to prevent it &they did NOTHING AGAIN.When will you do something about it?Please retweet help spread the word so this can stop! @Channel4News @Channel5N video of my SISTER being bullied pic.twitter.com/vZ0OfPvsuA — RooBae (@Zee_Bum) October 3, 2019

A spokeswoman for the school district, Anahi Velasco said it was working with the sheriff’s office to cooperate with their investigation.

“Our teacher followed protocol of intervening to stop the incident when it was safe to do so and she called for help,” Velasco said in a statement. “A campus security officer and an administrator responded in addition to a school resource officer.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Tejeda at the sheriff’s Moreno Valley station at (951) 486-6700.