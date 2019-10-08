A Maryland woman was sentenced to seven years in prison for slashing a man’s throat inside a Taco Bell, it was reported.

Caley Mason, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault after slashing Jason Luczkow’s throat with a knife on July 9, reported OregonLive. The dispute unfolded after Luczkow asked her to stop berating employees at the Taco Bell in Sandy, Oregon.

The victim survived his injuries.

She was apparently upset by how long it was taking to get her food. After she made a commotion, management asked her to leave, the report said.

Luczkow intervened after she stayed in the store, asking the woman to quiet down.

“Apparently the management had already told her to leave,” Luczkow recalled. “As she continued to rant and rave, I told her to be quiet. Told her to zip it.”

Mason then shouted at him before leaving the Taco Bell. Within a few minutes, she quickly walked by Luczkow and proceeded to cut his neck before fleeing in a car.

OregonLive posted a graphic video of the incident on its YouTube channel. It showed Mason, who was wearing what appears to be a blonde wig, approach Luczkow from the side and slash at his neck before she ran away.

Mason’s boyfriend, Phillip Michael Tomas, was arrested in the case for tampering with physical evidence. The case was closed on July 17, reported the Sandy Post. (Clackamas County Jail)

As Mason drove away from Taco Bell, she nearly hit Luczkow’s wife with her vehicle after she chased after Mason.

When officials apprehended Mason, her blond wig was missing. Officials found the wig in her boyfriend’s pants, OregonLive reported. They also saw that two children between the ages of 2 and 4 were in the backseat of the vehicle Mason was driving. They were eventually returned to their home state of Maryland to stay with a family member, officials said.

Officials were able to find her within 15 minutes of the assault, KATU reported.

Mason was originally charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, menacing, recklessly endangering another person, and unlawful use of a weapon. Those charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. She then received seven years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision, KATU reported.

Her boyfriend, Phillip Michael Tomas, was arrested in the case for tampering with physical evidence. The case was closed on July 17, reported the Sandy Post.

Luczkow said the stab wound missed his carotid artery by just a few millimeters.

(Illustration – Shutterstock)

“It’s gruesome. It looks like I’m dead,” Luczkow said, according to OregonLive. Blood began to pour from his neck, he recalled.

“My wife thought I was playing a practical joke with the hot sauce packets,” he said. “Needless to say, I didn’t get my order that night.”

Reports said that Mason was already on state supervision for armed robbery in Maryland after she held up a pizza deliveryman at her home. When she is done with her sentence in Oregon, she will likely face more prison time, OregonLive noted.