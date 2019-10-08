Fifty-eight percent of U.S. adults support House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to an October Washington Post-Schar School poll.

The poll, conducted from Oct. 1-6, marks a shift in approval for impeachment since a WaPo-ABC News poll in July, which found 59% of the country was against impeachment proceedings and only 37% were in favor. Since then, the mood among those polled has shifted and 38% of the country is against the impeachment inquiry, according to the poll released Tuesday.

The poll also asked whether people believe that Trump should be removed from office. Of the 58% of people who support an impeachment inquiry, 49% said that they approve of Trump being removed from office. Six percent of people who support impeachment don’t wish for Trump to be removed from office.

Impeachment is divided among party lines, the poll also found. About eight out of 10 Democrats support an impeachment inquiry and seven out of 10 Republicans don’t support it, according to the poll. (RELATED: Trump Scores Personal Best Approval Rating Of 44% In New Poll)

WaPo and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University polled 1,007 adults in the U.S. The margin of sampling error is 3.5 percentage points for the survey. The poll includes a random sampling of adults and interviews in both Spanish and English.

Calls for Trump’s impeachment among House Democrats has ramped up following an August whistleblower complaint that accused the president of asking Ukraine’s president to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in a July 25 phone call.

A National Republican Congressional Committee poll published Monday found 37% of voters think Trump’s phone call with Ukraine is impeachable.

