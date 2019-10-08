Police in Pennsylvania have released details on the deaths of an 8-year-old boy and his 4-year-old sister in Albany Township, saying that the pair were found hanging in the basement.

According to The Associated Press on Oct. 7, medical personnel arrived on the scene and revived the children. However, they both died three days later.

Meanwhile, officials said that an autopsy conducted last week didn’t reveal a cause of death.

Forensic testing has to be completed before the local coroner can rule on the manner and cause of death, AP reported.

Meanwhile, officials said that an autopsy conducted last week didn’t reveal a cause of death. (Google Maps)

The two children were identified as Connor Snyder, 8, and Brinley Snyder, 4, and they both died just minutes apart last month, reported the Reading Eagle.

The mother of the children reported finding her children hanging in the basement, AP reported, citing a search warrant in the case.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams told the Eagle on Sept. 30 that no arrests have been made.

“I think it’s going to take some time to get to the bottom of this,” Adams said. “I can tell you the state police and my office are working diligently to come up with some answers to solve this unfortunate incident.”

He added that the public isn’t in any danger.

Search warrants filed in the case revealed that officials are looking for clues within an Xbox console and other electronics, reported the Allentown Morning Call. Investigators are also trying to examine a dog that the mother used to own.

“The eight-year-old victim is known to play video games and view various internet websites utilizing the X-Box gaming console,” a warrant stated.

Police tape is shown in a stock photo (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

Investigators are also looking to analyze a phone, iPads, and a laptop computer. A detective also wrote that he wants to weigh a dog she used to own.

“Determining the dog’s actual weight and size utilizing a scale will assist in the criminal investigation,” the warrant added.

Adams didn’t say exactly what detectives are trying to find.

“Whenever we are dealing with the unnatural death of a child, it is very emotionally troubling to all of us,” Adams told the Morning Call. “I believe to have two children perish in the same incident really compounds our concerns and we are looking forward to having some answers. But we need to take our time to determine exactly what happened.”

Other details about the case are not clear.

Anyone with information should call the district attorney’s office at 610-478-6000 or the state police at 610-562-6885.