Eighty-seven House Republicans have joined the movement to rebuke Rep. Schiff by cosponsoring House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for retelling a fabricated conversation between Zelensky and Trump.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Rep. Biggs’ legislation has continued to gain strong support from across the House Republican conference, reaching from House Freedom Caucus conservatives, to moderates, as well as House Republican Leadership.

Two weeks ago, the resolution quickly gained 18 cosponsors. Last Thursday, Breitbart News reported 45 House Republicans have cosponsored the resolution. Last Friday, the bill gained 61 cosponsors. On Monday, the resolution had 73 sponsors, and now, as of Tuesday afternoon, the bill has 87 sponsors.

The bill’s growing list of Republican sponsors shows the GOP has moved to defend President Donald Trump against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

When Biggs sponsored the bill, he said Schiff’s stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.” House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) have sponsored the resolution to condemn Schiff. The 72 Republicans who have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff include: Kevin McCarthy Steve Scalise Liz Cheney Tom Emmer Mark Meadows Jim Jordan Matt Gaetz Mark Walker Elise Stefanik Doug Collins Mike Rogers Steve Womack Jim Sensenbrenner Mike Johnson Gary Palmer Mark Green Jeff Duncan Mo Brooks Scott Perry Greg Steube Guy Reschenthaler Rick Crawford Michael Burgess, M.D. Paul Gosar Bill Posey Warren Davidson Bob Gibbs Jody Hice Ralph Norman Ron Wright Louie Gohmert Lance Gooden Ralph Abraham Jim Banks Daniel Meuser Bill Flores Randy Weber Tim Burchett Dan Bishop Daniel Webster Michael Cloud Doug Lamborn Fred Keller Brian Babin Bradley Byrne Bill Johnson Larry Bucshon Ted Budd Steve King Buddy Carter Debbie Lesko Scott DesJarlais Chuck Fleischmann Roger Marshall, M.D. Drew Ferguson Steven Palazzo Bruce Westerman Troy Balderson Steve Watkins Chris Stewart Greg Murphy Greg Gianforte Ben Cline Denver Riggleman Mike Kelly William Timmons Don Bacon Lee Zeldin James Comer Rick Allen Roger Williams John Joyce Steve Stivers Duncan Hunter Kevin Hern Jason Smith Russ Fulcher Paul Mitchell John Rose Ross Spano John Rutherford David McKinley Kelly Armstrong Brian Mast Billy Long David Schweikert Jodey Arrington Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), who announced Tuesday he will cosponsor Biggs’ bill, said that Schiff’s “deceptive behavior sets a dangerous precedent.” Today, I signed on to @RepAndyBiggsAZ resolution to censure Rep. Schiff. Not only did he misconstrue @realdonaldtrump‘s call with Ukraine’s president, but he publicly denied prior knowledge of the whistleblower’s complaint. This deceptive behavior sets a dangerous precedent. https://t.co/TF8RoTRrWb — U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) October 8, 2019 McCarthy wrote on Twitter last week: Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call. Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives: Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call. Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 2, 2019 Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.