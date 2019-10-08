http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mUlRUbsH5sE/

Eighty-seven House Republicans have moved to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for telling a fictional story relating to President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Eighty-seven House Republicans have joined the movement to rebuke Rep. Schiff by cosponsoring House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for retelling a fabricated conversation between Zelensky and Trump.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Rep. Biggs’ legislation has continued to gain strong support from across the House Republican conference, reaching from House Freedom Caucus conservatives, to moderates, as well as House Republican Leadership.

Two weeks ago, the resolution quickly gained 18 cosponsors. Last Thursday, Breitbart News reported 45 House Republicans have cosponsored the resolution. Last Friday, the bill gained 61 cosponsors. On Monday, the resolution had 73 sponsors, and now, as of Tuesday afternoon, the bill has 87 sponsors.

The bill’s growing list of Republican sponsors shows the GOP has moved to defend President Donald Trump against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

When Biggs sponsored the bill, he said Schiff’s stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) have sponsored the resolution to condemn Schiff.

The 72 Republicans who have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff include:

  1. Kevin McCarthy
  2. Steve Scalise
  3. Liz Cheney
  4. Tom Emmer
  5. Mark Meadows
  6. Jim Jordan
  7. Matt Gaetz
  8. Mark Walker
  9. Elise Stefanik
  10. Doug Collins
  11. Mike Rogers
  12. Steve Womack
  13. Jim Sensenbrenner
  14. Mike Johnson
  15. Gary Palmer
  16. Mark Green
  17. Jeff Duncan
  18. Mo Brooks
  19. Scott Perry
  20. Greg Steube
  21. Guy Reschenthaler
  22. Rick Crawford
  23. Michael Burgess, M.D.
  24. Paul Gosar
  25. Bill Posey
  26. Warren Davidson
  27. Bob Gibbs
  28. Jody Hice
  29. Ralph Norman
  30. Ron Wright
  31. Louie Gohmert
  32. Lance Gooden
  33. Ralph Abraham
  34. Jim Banks
  35. Daniel Meuser
  36. Bill Flores
  37. Randy Weber
  38. Tim Burchett
  39. Dan Bishop
  40. Daniel Webster
  41. Michael Cloud
  42. Doug Lamborn
  43. Fred Keller
  44. Brian Babin
  45. Bradley Byrne
  46. Bill Johnson
  47. Larry Bucshon
  48. Ted Budd
  49. Steve King
  50. Buddy Carter
  51. Debbie Lesko
  52. Scott DesJarlais
  53. Chuck Fleischmann
  54. Roger Marshall, M.D.
  55. Drew Ferguson
  56. Steven Palazzo
  57. Bruce Westerman
  58. Troy Balderson
  59. Steve Watkins
  60. Chris Stewart
  61. Greg Murphy
  62. Greg Gianforte
  63. Ben Cline
  64. Denver Riggleman
  65. Mike Kelly
  66. William Timmons
  67. Don Bacon
  68. Lee Zeldin
  69. James Comer
  70. Rick Allen
  71. Roger Williams
  72. John Joyce
  73. Steve Stivers
  74. Duncan Hunter
  75. Kevin Hern
  76. Jason Smith
  77. Russ Fulcher
  78. Paul Mitchell
  79. John Rose
  80. Ross Spano
  81. John Rutherford
  82. David McKinley
  83. Kelly Armstrong
  84. Brian Mast
  85. Billy Long
  86. David Schweikert
  87. Jodey Arrington

Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), who announced Tuesday he will cosponsor Biggs’ bill, said that Schiff’s “deceptive behavior sets a dangerous precedent.”

McCarthy wrote on Twitter last week:

Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call. Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives:

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

