Echoing her condemnation of illegal-immigrant detention centers, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proposed Monday abolishing prisons, arguing “a cage is a cage” and “humans don’t belong in them.”

In a series of tweets, she wrote that she favors “just alternatives to incarceration,” the Washington Times reported.

“Mass incarceration is our American reality,” she wrote. “It is a system whose logic evolved from the same lineage as Jim Crow, American apartheid, & slavery. To end it, we have to change. That means we need to have a real conversation about decarceration & prison abolition in this country.”

The Times noted the New York Democrat was reacting to a tweet by comedian Chelsea Handler about a 21-year-old black man who was jailed for 10 days because he slept through jury duty.

Handler and others claim the harsh sentencing was race-based.

Ocasio-Cortez recalled speaking with a woman Sunday morning who was “thrown in Rikers as a teenager.”

“Put in solitary confinement for MONTHS, aka torture. Force-fed pills,” the lawmaker tweeted. “The conditions were so bad, she too had drank out of toilets. A cage is a cage is a cage. And humans don’t belong in them.”

Ocasio-Cortez contended that many people are “wrongly” incarcerated, whether it’s “punitive sentencing for marijuana possession or jailing people for their poverty & letting the rich free through systems like cash bail.”

“Secondly, our prison & jail system is so large bc we use them as de facto mental hospitals, homeless shelters, & detox centers instead of *actually* investing in… mental health, housing, edu, & rehab. If we invested meaningfully, what do you think would happen to crime?”

She responded to reaction from the right.

“I know the term ‘prison abolition’ is breaking some people’s brains. The right is already freaking out,” she wrote. “Yet the US incarcerates more than anywhere in the world. We have more than enough room to close many of our prisons and explore just alternatives to incarceration.”

And, she wrote, “people tend to say ‘what do you do with all the violent people?’ as a defense for incarcerating millions.”

“Our lawmaking process means we come to solutions together, & either way we should work to an end where our prison system is dramatically smaller than it is today.”