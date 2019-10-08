(DAILY SIGNAL) — You’ve heard of seeing red. You’ve heard of feeling blue. And now you’re about to hear of a new state of mind brought to you by “The Color Purple”—resoluteness.

That resoluteness was shown by a 25-year-old British actress, Oluwaseyi Omooba. Omooba was set to star in a stage play called “The Color Purple,” but she was abruptly fired for her Christian beliefs.

A fellow actor scrolled through Omooba’s Facebook feed, going back five years to Sept. 18, 2014, to find a Facebook post in which she said homosexuality was wrong.

Read the full story ›