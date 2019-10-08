DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An armed man who broke into an Apple store in Dallas was shot dead by a security guard early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 8, the suspect attempted to break in to the Apple store on the 3100 block of Knox Street near McKinney Avenue. Police said a witness stated he was wearing full body armor and was armed with an assault rifle.

The suspect attempted to disarm the security guard — a retired Dallas police officer — but was unsuccessful. The security guard was able to pull his weapon and fired multiple times, striking the suspect.

The suspect — described as an adult black male — was taken to Baylor Medical Center, where he subsequently died.

The Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation.

Apple has since released the following statement:

“Our teams are working closely with local Dallas Authorities regarding an incident at our Knox Street Store. At about 2:30 am today, an armed man entered the back of the store while construction was underway and an altercation ensued with an on-duty contract security officer. The loss of life is a tragedy and we are grateful that no one else was involved. Apple cares deeply about the safety of our customers and employees and we are committed to providing a secure environment for all who enter our stores.”

The Knox Street store location remained closed Tuesday.

WATCH: Dallas Police Hold News Conference On Officer-Involved Shooting At Apple Store