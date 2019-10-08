PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Picture this: The Flyers are going through a February slump. The orange and black just inexplicably lost a 5-1 home game to the New York Islanders.

You need to blow off some steam before sitting in traffic.

So you go into the Wells Fargo Center’s Disassembly Room and smash some some dishes, take a sledgehammer to a TV and unleash your rage upon everything in sight.

That’s right. The Wells Fargo Center has unveiled the first-ever rage room in a major professionals sports arena.

The rage room allows fans and guests to let out some stress by breaking, smashing and crushing items inside of the brand new Disassembly Room. Some of the breakable items even include the opposing team’s logos.

In a tweet from the Flyers, ESPN’s Katie Nolan and Gritty — who gave Gritty a weapon? — show off the rage room.

The rage room is tucked behind an unassuming library wall in the Assembly Room on the stadium’s City Terrace Level.

“The concept is definitely one-of-a-kind and non-traditional,” said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations of Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center. “We ran the concept by some of our fans who told us they thought this would be a fresh way to have some harmless fun. I had never heard of a rage room before the design team pitched the idea. Now, I can’t wait to get in there and take a few whacks.”

The rage room is accessible through a “secret passage” and includes an area where guests can watch the smashing fun.

The Disassembly Room will debut at the Flyers’ home opener Wednesday vs. the New Jersey Devils. Fans can reserve a rage session in advance here.

Hopefully, fans won’t feel the need to do any smashing.