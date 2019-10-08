An arrest has been made in the murder of Amber Guyger witness Joshua Brown.

Brown testified in the trial that resulted in the conviction of Guyger, the former Dallas Police Officer who is now in prison for the murder of Botham Jean.

USA Today reported that Brown was found “shot to death” in a parking lot Friday, and NBC News reports that a suspect in Brown’s death was arrested today.

The suspect, 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell, says Brown was allegedly killed as a result of an altercation in a drug deal gone bad. Mitchell claims 22-year-old Thaddeous Green shot Brown, fatally wounding him.

Police suspect a third man, 32-year-old Michael Mitchell, was the getaway driver after the alleged shooting.

Green and Mitchell are still on the run and police consider both to be “armed and dangerous.”

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, together with a number of community leaders, “had called for an independent investigation into Brown’s death and the Dallas police department” prior to today’s arrest. There is no word yet on whether the independent investigation will still be sought.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.