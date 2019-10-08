(STUDY FINDS) — MELBOURNE, Australia — A number of images and attributes likely come to mind when one imagines a dictator-led nation, but a thriving economy probably isn’t one of them. Still, many autocratic rulers, such as the late Lee Kuan-Yew of Singapore, are credited by their own people for their country’s prosperity. Now, a new study analyzing dictators over the past 150 years finds they are rarely associated with strong economies. In fact, autocratic rulers are much more often linked to poor and struggling economies.

Researchers from RMIT University and Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia, performed a robust analysis on economic growth and political leaders / regimes between 1858-2010. They discovered that strongman leaders wielding absolute power seldom result in economic prosperity.

Read the full story ›