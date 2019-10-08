The Daily Caller caught up with a few attendees of the Black Leadership Summit in Washington DC last week, and asked them the question: Why do you support President Trump?

“I think that he’s doing great things for this country; putting money back, revitalizing the urban communities. Literally putting America first,” one said

“…the First Step Act. That is a real thing that is helping benefit that American people,” said another.

“But when I looked in the eyes of that man who’s life had been changed by this president, that made my support that much stronger,” said another.

See what everyone said in our exclusive video.

