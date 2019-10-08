The White House rejected demands from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives in a letter released on Tuesday.

“Your inquiry is constitutionally invalid and violation of due process,” the 8-page letter read.

“In the history of our Nation, the House of Representatives has never attempted to launch an impeachment inquiry against the President without a majority of the House taking political accountability for that decision by voting to authorize such a dramatic constitutional step,” it continued.

Pelosi had been initially resistant to calls from the far left of the Democratic party to impeach Trump, but she relented after the whistleblower claims of inappropriate demands from the president in a phone call.

“Given that your inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation, any pretense of fairness, or even the most elementary due process protections, the Executive Branch cannot be expected to participate in it,” the White House letter concluded.

Allies of the president have accused Democrats of abusing their constitutional power in order to unseat the president, while his opponents claim Trump abused the powers of the executive branch in order to damage Joe Biden, the democratic frontrunner at the time.

Also on Tuesday, the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani responded to Democrats and said that administration officials would not cooperate with the inquiry until Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is removed as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

