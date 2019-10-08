Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski called out Republicans for allowing President Donald Trump to “run roughshod” on the United States’ foreign policy in the wake of the controversy over the president’s phone call Ukraine and his decision to pull troops out of Syria.

Brzezinski urged members of the GOP to check Trump on his actions rather than “protecting” and “schilling for him.”

“I think it’s worth looking at some of the Republicans who have been protecting this president and schilling for him,” Brzezinski argued. “Especially just looking in the past three days that Jim Jordan or Ron Johnson or Lindsey Graham on the Ukraine scandal, ‘Ah, he doesn’t mean it,’ to what he said to George Stephanopoulos about taking dirt on a rival, ‘Ah, he doesn’t mean it,’ to his love affair with Kim Jong-un, ‘He doesn’t mean it.’ Really?”

She continued, “How about if he had said, ‘You know what? I’m going to abandon our Kurdish allies and then ignite a slaughter.’ Would you say he just doesn’t mean if he just said that? Because he’s doing it. You’ve let this president run roughshod on our foreign policy. You’ve never called him into check. Look where we are right now. He doesn’t mean it?”

