A Chick-fil-A employee in Stafford, Virginia, went above and beyond the call of duty to rescue a customer’s phone that had fallen into a manhole on the property.

What are the details?

Facebook user Shauna Hall, a customer at her local Chick-fil-A franchise, shared the incident on Facebook, where it ended up going viral.

At the time of this writing, Hall’s post has been liked more than 15,000 times and shared more than 13,000 times.

Hall said she was helping her son out of the family’s minivan when her mobile slipped out of her purse and into the storm drain.

“After a moment of loosin [sic] my freakin mind,” she wrote, “I lay on the ground, placing my head best I can between my van and the storm drain, looking into the dark abyss to see if by any chance it has landed somewhere I can reach.”

Predictably, it was not.

Hall continued, noting that the store manager even came out to the parking lot in order to offer assistance.

“[T]he young man who has been trying to help me comes over with my order ticket and tells me he has completely refunded my mobile dine-in order and that our food will be out shortly,” she said.

Hall revealed that the employee ended up sitting with her at a table inside, helping her brainstorm ideas. They called the county, but had no luck. They went back outside to inspect the manhole once more, and discovered that it was not bolted closed.

What happened next?

“[The manhole cover was] really heavy so he does most the lifting and ends up slicing his finger open,” Hall continued. “After running in quickly to clean the wound, he is able to remove the cover and there at the very bottom of the drain hole is my phone. After trying to reach it with his grab-stick then dropping his stick, he tells me it’s a manhole for a reason and he is going down.”

The employee climbed down into the hole, where he was able to retrieve Hall’s phone, which was neither broken nor wet.

“I was so thankful I freaking hugged him,” she wrote. “Not only did he slice his finger and was filthy from laying on the ground and climbing in the hole, I find out he had actually just gotten off shift and was still willing to help me.”

“So,” she concluded, “this is Seth. Turns out he is also the store’s Digital Marketing Director. He is also now my hero and favorite Chick-fil-A employee. As he was about to climb out of the hole he asked me to snap a picture so he could show his girlfriend what he did at work today Service with a smile. Just another day at Chick-fil-A.”

(H/T: Faithwire)