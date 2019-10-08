(STUDY FINDS) — WATERLOO, Ont. — The college professors of the world may want to brush up on their stand-up routines or acting chops, as modern students believe it is the instructor’s responsibility to ensure they are “entertained” and not tempted to surf the web or watch YouTube videos during class. According to a revealing new study recently conducted at the University of Waterloo in Canada, college students feel it is their right to use their phones and computers however they prefer while sitting in class.

In all, 478 undergraduate students and 36 professors were surveyed on the use of technology in the classroom. While most surveyed students said they primarily use technology in class to keep up with the course, others reported using their devices to focus on other classes, or to simply surf the web when they felt bored. Interestingly, the survey found that since they are paying for their education, students feel they can do whatever they please with their technological devices while in class.

