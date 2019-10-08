Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump gains among independents against Biden, Warren Hillary Clinton calls Trump’s Syria pullout a ‘sickening betrayal’ of allies Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE responded to President Trump‘s tweet Tuesday suggesting his 2016 Democratic rival should enter the 2020 White House race.

“Don’t tempt me. Do your job,” Clinton wrote in a tweet.

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

The former secretary of State, who has run for president twice before, has weighed in on Trump recently while on a tour to promote her new book.

In his tweet earlier Tuesday, Trump mocked Clinton with his typical insult against his former political rival, calling her “the Crooked one.”

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren40 state attorneys general to take part in Facebook antitrust probe: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown On The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China MORE,” Trump wrote, referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has recently risen in polls of the crowded Democratic presidential field.

“Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!” he added.

Clinton has repeatedly said she is not going to run in the 2020 election, telling New York’s News 12 in March “I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

Clinton has been increasingly speaking out against Trump recently after the House launched its formal impeachment inquiry amid a whistleblower complaint alleging he solicited foreign help in the 2020 election from Ukraine by asking the nation to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown MORE, a Democratic front-runner.

A partial memo of a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released by the White House shows Trump asking Zelensky to “look into” Biden with help from his administration.

Trump has denied anything was inappropriate about the call, though it came just days after he delayed hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine.

The whistleblower complaint also alleges the Trump administration asked White House officials to place a transcript of the July call on a highly classified server.

When Trump asked China and Ukraine to investigate Biden in comments to reporters last week, Clinton chimed in on Twitter.

“Someone should inform the president that impeachable offenses committed on national television still count,” she said.