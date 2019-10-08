A Virginia college student who told police that she stabbed her best friend in a rage earlier this year has pleaded guilty to murder.

Luisa Cutting on Oct. 7 was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her 20-year-old Radford University roommate, Alexa Cannon, in their apartment, according to the Roanoke Times.

In the Jan. 24 incident, officers arrived and Cutting told them that she stabbed her “best friend” before telling the officials to “arrest [her].”

A news release from police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Clement Street, the Roanoke Times previously reported. When police knocked, they were met by a woman who was apparently covered in blood. That’s when she turned around and told them to make the arrest.

Police said that she was on a number of drugs, including mushrooms, Xanax, cocaine, marijuana, and Adderall, the Roanoke Times said.

As she confessed to police, she spoke about the apocalypse and recited a prayer several times in Spanish. She also attempted to stick her entire hand in her mouth, the report said.

When she was sentenced, Cutting made a short statement and asked for forgiveness as she regretted the killing.

“There are no words for this tragedy and my heart is filled with sorrow and grief,” she said.

The New York Post reported that Cutting stabbed Cannon 30 to 40 times.

A news release from police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Clement Street (Google Street View)

The Post also reported that, according to Cannon’s Facebook page, the girls had a close relationship.

“So incredibly proud of my best friend, Luisa Cutting for becoming Latinos Student Alliance’s President! I know you’re going to be amazing with everything you do! Love you more!!” Cannon wrote on Facebook.

“Love you so so much,” Cutting said in response.

According to her social media pages, Cutting majored in psychology at Radford University.

Radford University President Brian Hemphill issued a statement at the time of Cannon’s death, saying, “Without question, this is a difficult day for our campus and our community,” according to WSLS.

“The days and months to come will also be difficult as we extend our deepest sympathies, as well as our thoughts and prayers, to the family and loved ones of our student,” Hemphill said.

Hemphill sent out another email on Jan. 25, and stated that “Alexa was pursuing a degree in psychology and was planning to graduate next May.”

“She was very involved on campus and was a proud member of several organizations,” he told Rutartan.com. “Like every Highlander, Alexa had a full life ahead of her, a life poised to make a great impact on those she would have encountered, the career she was pursuing and the communities in which she would have lived.”

He added: “Please join me in expressing the Radford family’s deepest sympathies and lasting condolences to the Cannon family and all of those impacted by Alexa’s passing and this inexcusable and heinous act.”