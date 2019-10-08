On Tuesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed a video of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) that contradicts her claim that she was fired for being “visibly pregnant.”

In this clip, while on the campaign trail, Warren told her supporters she was fired for being visibly pregnant. But, county records indicated Warren resigned from her position and stayed at home for two years.

Click here to watch the full clip.

“I was visibly pregnant, and the principle did what principles did in those days. Wished me luck and hired someone else for the job,” Warren said.

A 2007 video of Warren revealed a different version of the ‘visibly pregnant” story she told during an interview with University of California TV.

“I worked in a public school system, but I worked with children with disabilities. I did that for a year, and then that summer, I did not have the education courses, so I was on an emergency certificate. And I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said I don’t think this is going to work out for me. And I was pregnant with my first baby. So I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was casting about thinking what am I going to do,” Warren said.

Pat explained that the county board offered Warren an extension on her contract, and instead, Warren said no thank you and resigned.

Watch the video below for more.

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.