President Donald Trump celebrated the Minneapolis police union for fighting a new city regulation preventing off-duty police officers from attending his political rally in uniform.

“The Police are fighting the Radical Left Mayor, and his ridiculous Uniform Ban,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I am with you 100%!!!!”

Last Monday, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced a new policy blocking any off-duty police officer from attending the rally in uniform.

“Someone please tell the Radical Left Mayor of Minneapolis that he can’t price out Free Speech,” Trump wrote. “Probably illegal!”

In response, Lt. Bob Kroll, the president of the Police Officer’s Federation of Minneapolis, announced that they would fight the new law by wearing supportive T-shirts of the president.

“We’re going to be there in full force, in T-shirts, letting people know that off-duty officers do have support for our president,” Kroll said to local media last week.

The president caught an appearance by Kroll on Fox and Friends First on Tuesday morning, which highlighted their support for Trump and the t-shirts created for the rally.

The red shirts read “Cops for Trump” and feature silhouettes of police officer badges and an outline of the state of Minnesota.

“I stand strongly & proudly with the great Police Officers and Law Enforcement of Minneapolis and the Great State of Minnesota!” Trump wrote on Twitter afterward. “See you Thursday Night!”

The president shared a link to the website where supporters could buy their own T-shirt, but a message on the site said it was “suspended,” possibly due to the heavy volume of web traffic sent to the account.

