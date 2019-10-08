Witnesses told police that a 50-year-old disabled veteran was in a vehicle with his family traveling to their Beaumont, Texas, home Sunday when the veteran noticed an SUV driver swerving in and out of traffic, the Port Arthur News reported.

The veteran’s daughter was driving the family home, and the veteran told his daughter to pass the SUV, the paper said.

Then the SUV driver — a Port Arthur resident — sped after the family and followed them to their residence, police told the News, adding that witnesses called it a “road rage type incident.”

Then what?

The SUV driver exited his vehicle and approached the family, the paper said.

With that, the disabled veteran told his family to put their heads down — and he grabbed a handgun from his vehicle, the News reported.

Police said the veteran said he feared for his family’s safety and shot the SUV driver, the paper reported.

Beaumont police responded to the scene where they found the 29-year-old SUV driver with multiple gunshot wounds, the News said, adding that he was taken to a hospital.

KMBT-TV said the incident occurred just before 10 p.m.

There were no reports on the SUV driver’s condition. Police did not release the names of either the SUV driver or the veteran, the paper said.