Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, weighs in on the House impeachment inquiry in an interview with FOX News host Martha MacCallum.

ERIC TRUMP: This corruption in D.C. is unbelievable. Again, my father said we have the greatest economy in the history of this country. Our country is doing phenomenally well. The Democrats are trying to do everything they can to distract against the fact that we have 3.5% unemployment, the lowest unemployment in the history of this nation. He has done an unbelievable job, Martha.

This is — I keep on calling it, it’s an absolute clown show. This is a clown show because they know they don’t have any people left to run against my father in 2020. They know they’re going to lose. Nancy Pelosi jumped the gun. She doesn’t know what to do at this point. They’re floundering in the wind. And honestly, I think if they keep this up, I think it’s guaranteeing my father re-election. The fundraising numbers we have coming in right now are out of control.