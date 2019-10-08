Fox Business host Charles Payne opened up to the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill about lifting himself out of poverty and his journey to becoming a national television host

Payne gives advice on how people can create their own success in his new book ‘Unstoppable Prosperity’ which details how people can improve their finances by investing in the stock market.

The TV host, business owner, and author explained to the Caller that life wasn’t always easy for him and that nothing was given to him.(RELATED: Judge Jeanine Pirro: ‘There’s A Plot To Remake America’.)

He says he grew up in poverty in Harlem, New York to a single mother.

“We had no running hot water when I bought my first mutual fund when I was 17-years-old. It was from summer jobs and hustling. I saved a thousand bucks in the 1970’s. My mother never made more than minimum wage.”

WATCH: [embedded content]

