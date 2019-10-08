President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for ‘attempting to extort’ them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria ‘batshit crazy’ Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Former George W. Bush chief of staff endorses Trump impeachment inquiry Giuliani associates won’t comply with House impeachment inquiry, attorney says MORE said Tuesday that he would not testify before the House Intelligence Committee unless committee members voted to remove Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffOvernight Defense: Republicans urge Trump to reverse course on Syria | Dems subpoena Pentagon in impeachment probe | North Korea talks falter Giuliani associates won’t comply with House impeachment inquiry, attorney says The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by USAA — Trump sparks firestorm over Syria MORE (D-Calif.) from the panel’s chairmanship.

In an interview with The Washington Post, the former mayor of New York City said he was taking the White House’s position that Schiff’s congressional committee was illegitimate. He added the Trump administration would soon release a formal statement concerning the Intelligence committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wouldn’t testify in front of that committee until there is a vote of Congress and he is removed,” Giuliani said, referring to Schiff. “Let them hold me in contempt. We’ll go to court. We’ll challenge the contempt.”

“The position I’m stating is now the position of the administration,” Giuliani continued.

Giuliani joins a growing list of White House and Trump administration officials who have refused to testify before Congress or have been blocked from doing so by the administration, including U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who was blocked from testifying Tuesday.

Giuliani’s comments are the latest attack by the administration on House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, which they argue is illegitimate.

Democrats allege Trump during a July phone call improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown MORE, one of his potential 2020 rivals, and has continued to solicit foreign interference in the election.

Giuliani and Trump have denied those claims, arguing that the president is within his right to investigate allegations of corruption by current and former federal officials such as Biden.

Schiff’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill on Giuliani’s comments.