When are the Republicans going to go on the offensive? Indictments need to be handed down on James Comey, Hillary Clinton and Barack “no good” Obama. The ONLY person going on the offensive is President Trump and that is what “we, the people” want.

Just about every Democrat should be in jail. The idea of sanctuary cities is an insult to the Rule of Law. Hillary destroys emails and walks away. The American people are ticked off that these people are still walking free. The audacity of these lawless people is unacceptable!

If you listen to one talk show, you have listened to them all … Hannity, Limbaugh, Levin, etc. Yet, we see no action by Republicans. It makes me want to throw up! All we do is take punches.

Republicans, quit acting like a bunch of wimps!

Ken Langdon