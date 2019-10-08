A Republican congressman from Louisiana has introduced a long-shot resolution calling for the expulsion of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) from the House of Representatives, saying her impeachment probe against President Donald Trump “must be stopped.”

What are the details?

Rep. Ralph Abraham is trying to drum up support and co-sponsors for his brief resolution, which reads, “Resolved, That pursuant to Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the United States Constitution, Representative Nancy Pelosi, be, and she hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives and the Office of the Speaker is declared to be vacant.”

Abraham issued a statement explaining his reasoning, saying, “Nancy Pelosi’s vicious crusade against our lawfully-elected President is nothing more than a politically-motivated witch hunt and it must be stopped. She has disgraced the people’s House and weaponized the Speaker’s gavel for her party’s political gain.”

The Louisiana Republican continued, “House Democrats spent nearly three years obsessed with election meddling only to dwarf any such efforts with their own deceitful plan to nullify the 2016 election and prevent President Trump from winning in 2020. I have introduced a resolution calling for her to be expelled from the House and for the Speaker’s office to be vacated.”

According to Fox News, Abraham’s “resolution has been closely held, and hasn’t secured many Republican cosponsors,” adding, nonetheless, “Abraham’s office expects it to gain traction.”

But in a lower chamber run by Democrats, Abraham’s effort is unlikely to get off the ground.

Anything else?

Rep. Abraham is currently running for governor of Louisiana, and will face fellow GOP candidate Eddie Risponse in a primary election on Saturday.

NOLA.com staff writer Stephanie Grace declared in an op-ed on Tuesday that Abraham’s resolution was nothing more than a “stunt,” writing, “Abraham’s proposal is ridiculous, of course, and it reeks not of righteousness but of last-minute desperation.” Grace noted, “he and fellow Republican Eddie Rispone are neck-and-neck.”