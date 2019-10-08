While speaking with reporters alongside some of his colleagues at a House Republican press conference on Tuesday, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) blasted the President Donald Trump impeachment investigation, calling it a “fairytale quid pro quo charge” designed to deceive Americans.

Zeldin called on the media to ask House Democrats about former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker’s testimony instead of the House Democratic leaders’ cherry-picked and mischaracterized texts regarding Trump and Ukraine.

“Ukraine makes no reference to there being a hold on aid or there being a quid pro quo,” Zeldin said. “And by the way, you know what else Ambassador Volker testified to? This entire time, the aid was getting released. It was going to get released. And guess what happened. The aid got released. And you know what didn’t have to happen? There was no new investigation that had to get created. This whole thing is a fairytale.”

“Adam Schiff is misleading you and you’re playing along with it, many of you are, and the American public is being deceived,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent