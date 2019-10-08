Two-time failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton falsely claimed on Tuesday that she beat President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and repeatedly teased that she may run again in 2020.

Clinton made the false claim during an interview on PBS News Hour after Judy Woodruff read to Clinton Trump’s latest tweet about her.

“I think that crooked Hillary Clinton should try to enter the race to try and steal it away from uber-left Elizabeth Warren,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Only one condition: The crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors, including how and why she deleted 33,000 e-mails.”

I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

“You know, it truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” Clinton said. “But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my e-mails. We all know that.”

“So maybe there does need to be a rematch. Obviously, I can beat him again,” Clinton claimed. “But, just seriously, I don’t understand, I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him.”

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton coming down with a strong case of Stacey Abrams Syndrome and claiming she won the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/uTSj72IMN0 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 9, 2019

During the election, Clinton claimed: “To say that you won’t respect the results of the election, that is a direct threat to our democracy.”

WATCH:

I’m old enough to remember that distant time (checks calendar) three years ago when Hillary Clinton said not accepting the results of an election was a “direct threat to our democracy” pic.twitter.com/KtIcZHwtyS — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 9, 2019

During the first presidential debate, Clinton said: “Well, I support our democracy. And sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but I certainly will support the outcome of this election. And I know Donald is trying very hard to plant doubts about it, but I hope the people out there understand this election’s really up to you. It’s not about us so much as it is about you and your families and the kinds of country and future you want. So I sure hope you will get out and vote as though your future depended on it because I think it does.”

WATCH:

At the first 2016 debate, Clinton said that she would “support the outcome of this election.” She also said that the election was about the people and not about her, but I think we all know how she really feels about that. pic.twitter.com/vCTl7JtBT6 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 9, 2019

Clinton later responded to Trump’s tweet directly, tweeting back at him: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

After losing the electoral vote by a wide margin (304 – 227), Clinton trashed Americans who did not vote for her by saying that they were “backwards” and suggesting that they were racists, sexists, and white nationalists.

“If you look at the map of the United States, there is all that red in the middle, places where Trump won,” Clinton said. “What that map doesn’t show you is that I won the places that won two-thirds of America’s Gross Domestic product. I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, Make America Great Again, was looking backwards. You don’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women getting jobs, you don’t want to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are, whatever that problem is, I am going to solve it.”

WATCH:

Clinton not only refuses to truly accept the result of the 2016 election (i.e. she lost), but she disparages the people who didn’t vote for her, like last year when she called most of the states in our nation “backwards” and implied they were racist and sexist pic.twitter.com/5MGNkabjg7 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 9, 2019

Despite teasing otherwise, those close to Clinton claim that she is not going to run in 2020.

Former Clinton campaign strategist Adrienne Elrod told The Hill on Monday: “It’s silly. It’s a pipe dream. I mean, look, she’s made it very clear that after this last run she’s done. It’s time for new faces to come in. To be honest with you, I don’t know that a run this time around would yield a first- or second-place finish. I think there’s a lot of new people in the party who are stepping forward. I think we’ve got a very deep bench of strong candidates, and she knows this. I would advise against her running, not because I don’t think she’s qualified. Of course, she is, but I think that she knows it’s time for faces and new leadership to step forward.”