During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton remarked that maybe there should be a “rematch” between her and President Trump, and “obviously, I can beat him again.”

Hillary said, “You know, it truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me. But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my emails. We all know that. So, he’s either lying or delusional, or both. There was no subpoena, as he says in a tweet this morning. So, maybe there does need to be a rematch. I mean, obviously, I can beat him again. But, just seriously, I don’t understand, I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him, other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation.”

