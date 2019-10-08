The conservative House Freedom Caucus on Tuesday called on the three chairmen whose House committees are involved in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump to release the full transcript of last week’s testimony of Kurt Volker, former special U.S. envoy to Ukraine.

“They are holding secret hearings to prevent the American people from learning the facts and deciding for themselves,” Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said in a statement announcing the letter.

He addressed the letter to Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., chairman of the House Oversight Committee; and Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Volker testified in closed sessions before the three committees last Thursday.

The panels are among the six in the House that are involved in the impeachment inquiry announced last month by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Their antics and hatred of President Donald Trump is unprecedented, and they are deliberately undermining the will of the American people by initiating this unauthorized impeachment process,” Biggs continued in his statement.

“They have leaked portions of the transcript and select documents from the Volker deposition in a desperate attempt to deceive the country.

“The American people deserve transparency, and we are calling on these chairmen to immediately deliver the full and complete transcript immediately,” Biggs said.

He demanded that the committee chairs release the Volker transcript by Oct. 18.