On Tuesday’s radio program, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere discussed the details of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) impending divorce from Ahmed Hirsi, the father of her three children, amid allegations that she has been having an affair with D.C.-based political consultant Tim Mynett.

The Minnesota Rep. filed for divorce on Friday, her 37th birthday, in Minnesota, claiming “an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship.”

Omar and Hirsi first married in “faith tradition” (not legally) in 2002. The two separated in 2008, shortly before Omar legally married Ahmed Elmi, the man alleged to be her brother. In 2017, Omar legally divorced Elmi, and then remarried Hirsi in 2018, this time legally.

In August 2019, the New York Post reported that a D.C.-based doctor, Beth Mynett, filed for divorce from her husband, Tim Mynett, after he admitted to having an affair with Omar. Soon after, Hirsi reportedly demanded a divorce as well.

Now, the freshman Congresswoman and far-left ‘squad’ member, says the media and her “political foes” are to blame for her divorce.

