I’m ecstatic about President Trump’s imminent impeachment.

As Napoleon Bonaparte once said: Never interfere with your enemy when he is making a mistake.

To paraphrase the scene in “The Godfather,” when Clemenza demonstrates to Michael how to shoot a gun: Impeachment will reveal the bad blood that’s been brewing in the Democratic Party since Trump’s inauguration, between the Pelosis and the “new” Democrats, further expose the Tessio Republicans and unify our nationalist base. Inspired by Sal Tessio, from “The Godfather,” who betrays the Corleone family, a Tessio Republican is one who betrays America First voters, as well as principles of nationalism, constitutional liberties, free markets and common sense. I’m not a bettin’ man, but the over/under for GOP U.S. representatives who side with the Democrats is eight, with five in the U.S. Senate, such as usual Tessio suspects Willard Romney, R-Utah, Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

Impeachment is the Democrats’ version of Vladimir Lenin’s and the Bolsheviks’ coup d’état of the Duma’s provisional government, in 1917 Russia, which begat the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. The “new” Democratic Party is steering the impeachment ship, and the “old” Democrats must aid and abet, if they wish to survive politically. Pelosi knows an impeachment conviction in the U.S. Senate is highly unlikely, so the only logical conclusion is she’s petrified of the Bolshevik Democrats in her party.

Unlike Lenin, the Democrats will not succeed – but they will succeed in the formation of a “new” Democratic Party. The “new” party will not be any different from the “old” party, ideologically; what will be different is that the “new” party will openly and overtly seek to create a political and electoral culture in which the people live in fear of government. Democrats have never been interested in governing, representing or leading; their interests have been in overseeing a government feared by the people. In the past, Democrats at least had the decency to lie about their desire to lead and represent, but no more.

We’ve begun seeing it already: Democratic politicians and candidates publicly talk about confiscation of private firearm property; they shoo away our guaranteed constitutional rights as fly-in-their-Chardonnay inconveniences; and they regurgitate the problems ad nauseam, but only offer “solutions” designed to take our children, money and freedoms.

Democratic ideology is unwanted by the majority of people in the majority of states. Lenin didn’t think differently from the provisional government or the Romanov dynasty that preceded it, and he didn’t care about the Russian people, but he wanted the power and was undeterred in his zeal to challenge a centuries-old dynasty.

Everyone has to understand something: If Democrats could send their political opponents to gulags without due process and counsel, most Democrats would do it unhesitatingly; and any Republican in Congress who demands of us that we be “neutral” and “compromise” should immediately tender his resignation, because he is in violation of his constitutional oath. The Russia/Mueller scam was quintessentially Soviet; as Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin’s head of the police state, once remarked: Show me a man, and I’ll show you his crime. Trump’s original Russia “crime” was as the incarnation of Alger Hiss, and his latest “crime,” a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was such utter political nihilism that the Democratic Party should be designated a pro-Trump Super Political Action Committee by the Federal Election Commission. Quid pro quo hasn’t been so talked about since Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling’s relationship in “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Over a century later, we are witnessing the Democrats’ Leninist Bolshevik revolution; if anyone out there doesn’t recognize this, with all respects, you’re not paying close enough attention.

It’s also about Biden

This impeachment debacle also confirms that Democrats know their only 2020 Hail Mary is Joe Biden; there’s an impotent hope that all this somehow helps Biden’s chances of winning the nomination.

Here’s the anatomy of a Democrat and DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) “controversy”: Create a narrative that Biden and his son have been “victimized,” and inoculate Biden from his son’s mysterious dealings with, and $600,000 yearly salary from, a Ukrainian gas company; since it’s in the “news” now, the CNNs and MSNBCs and the New York Timeses of the DMIC will yawn if Biden is the nominee, and say that his son’s business ventures have been reported on, and that there’s nothing to see here.

I disagree that impeachment is a strategic misstep for the Democrats. Yes, it will galvanize we in Trump’s base, and we’ll likely sign disaffected and disillusioned political free agents – minorities, independents, millennials and Generation Zers, and perhaps a Democrat or two. But the Democrats’ voter base has a blood-thirst for impeachment, irrespective of its futility. What other chum could Pelosi throw to the dupe dope useful idiot Democratic voters? She knows full well that Trump has led a well-oiled economic machine, record-breaking confirmations of federal judges and anti-globalist nationalism, amongst other promises made and kept. Democratic voters are yearning for the political one-night stand of impeachment; give it to ’em, Nancy. It is easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled. Goebbels is believed to have said: If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. What’s astounding about most Democrats is, they only need to hear a lie one time to believe it forever.

When the “old” Democrats, though, fail to stop Trump yet again, the “new” Democrats will have had enough. Democrats do stick together; they’re far more loyal to each other than Republicans to each other. When cannibalization opportunities present themselves, however, the “new” Democrats will do to the Democrat dinosaurs what Lenin did to the the Russian political establishment. If Pelosi weren’t so loathsome, I would pity her. She’s living on borrowed political time, and she knows it. Reaping what she’s long sowed is just deserts. God have mercy on her politically, because we Trump voters won’t.