(MEDIAITE) — This morning, President Donald Trump mockingly invited Hillary Clinton to run for president again in 2020, remarking, “Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

Clinton responded in a brief tweet this afternoon remarking, “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

