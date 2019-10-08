On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” former President Jimmy Carter said he was “very glad” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was going forward with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Carter said, “My advice to him would be to tell the truth, I think, for a change, and also to cut back on his Twitter feeds, and give the House of Representatives and the Senate and I would say the general public the evidence that they need to form a case either for or against him.”

