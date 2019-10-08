Jussie Smollett’s alleged hate crime hoax has inspired the basis for an upcoming episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

In a clip from this week’s episode, the first shot we see reads “Ripped From Headlines” as we learn that a celebrity by the name of Mathis has been attacked on the streets of New York and his story becomes the focus of the national media, according to Vibe in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Police Chief ‘Furious’ At Smollett Case Dismissal)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

However, when authorities start investigating the case, things “don’t add up.” (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Episode of ‘Drop The Mic’ Has Been Pulled)

At one point in the video, the celebrity who had been reportedly attacked stands on screen under a banner that reads, “Developing Story: Pop Star Mathis Speaks Out Over Allegations Of Faked Assault.”

We also hear his character state that, “NYPD’s trying to make me look like a liar.”

As previously reported, the former “Empire” star made headlines back in January after he claimed to have been a victim of a hate crime when he was allegedly attacked near his Chicago home. He told police, at the time, that two men had allegedly yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him before throwing a rope around his neck and pouring a bleach-like substance on him.

However, by the end of the investigation, Chicago police came to the conclusion that the actor had allegedly paid two Nigerian brothers, Ambimbola and Olabinjio Osundairo, to stage an attack against him. Soon after, he was arrested and faced 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false police report.

Several weeks later, all charges against him were dropped by the State attorney’s office.