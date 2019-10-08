On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Republican lawmakers should be calling for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump to continue.

Cooper asked, “Governor, Kasich what’s if going to take for other Republicans on the Hill to actually speak their minds on this? Assuming that there are some who, you know, believe what the president did was wrong that it was wrong to ask China to investigate the Bidens, a repressive regime like China not known for their fair and impartial investigations at the very least, is it going to take just them sensing a groundswell among Republican voters?”

Kasich said,”I think so, Anderson. Look, this is the thing that I have a hard time understanding. We know how bad this is. We know what the president did was wrong. Why wouldn’t everybody want to get to the bottom of this?”

He added, “If the United States was withholding something that was critical to Ukraine, who had Russians located inside of their country, and gobbling up pieces of territory, you would think that they would say: ‘Of course we should have an inquiry. Of course we should get to the bottom of this.’ And as we see here as every report, every day, there is just more and more connections that are so troubling. But the end of the day, you’ve got to have this inquiry. And frankly these Republicans ought to be calling for it. It’s the fair and right thing to do for America.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN