Right after Donald Trump was elected, there was a brief little flashing moment of time ⁠— a little sparkle of time ⁠— when the Left started to say: Maybe the people in the middle of this country haven’t been well served by our constantly calling them bigots and racists, by our constantly spitting on them and their opinions, and their religion, and their lives, and their customs. Maybe they have something to say: Let’s all read “Hillbilly Elegy,” he seems like a civilized person!

That lasted for about 20 seconds, and then the Democratic base rose up and said: Oh no, no, these are the guys we’re trying to destroy! Let’s destroy them! These are the deplorables! These are the 64 million people we want to eradicate in terms of their opinion; these are the guys The New York Times wants to shut up. …

Another piece in The New York Times by David Brooks, one of the head knuckleheads on Knucklehead Row, [called] “Why Trump Voters Stick With Him.” Now let’s play a game. All right, let’s play a little bit like a quiz show. We’re going to turn this into a quiz show. David Brooks is writing [about] why Trump voters stick with him: Is he looking at a poll? Is he looking at opinion polls? Did he get in his car, or get in his driver’s car and have his driver take him out to, I don’t know, Pennsylvania someplace, where Trump won, and interview people who voted for Trump?

You know I’m joking, right? [David Brooks has] what is an imagined conversation with Flyover Man. They not only don’t want to hear from you, they not only don’t want to hear from anybody who supported Donald Trump, they’re willing to make you up now to avoid it. He’s making up a conversation.

First, the [“Urban Guy”] says to [“Flyover Man”], “I hope you read the rough transcript of that Trump phone call with Ukrainian president. Trump clearly used public power to ask a foreign leader to dig up dirt on his political opponent. …” Flyover Man says, “I haven’t really had time to look into it. There’s always some fight between Trump …”

Because [“Flyover Man” is] too stupid to know that this is the end of our Constitution. These guys are so upset that you will not join them in the fantasy bubble, where everybody agrees with them, they’re now coming after you again. You’re deplorable again. For about 10 seconds there, they thought they might listen to you. The way we interviewed Henry Olsen last week, and he says these guys have something to say, they’re being abandoned by conservatives, as well.

The conservatives weren’t listening to them either, nobody was listening to them. They’re the backbone of the country, they remain the backbone of the country, they’re not going to be written off, they’re not going to be paid off, a guaranteed yearly income is not going to shut them up, they want lives of meaning and happiness and decency and freedom, and if you don’t give it to them, they’re going to come and vote for the people they want to vote for.

And pretty soon, when black people, black Americans, start catching on to the fact that they’ve been gamed by the Left, they’re going to join them, as well, and then you’re really going to have problems. So you go on TV, and what you’re seeing now is a temper tantrum, that after they lied to you about Russian collusion for two and a half years, you’re not willing to be gamed about this Ukraine as if it were — virtually no matter what happened — some kind of reason why you should hand over the government to ⁠— who have they got now? Who are they playing, who’s running for office? This make-believe Indian Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders ⁠— God love him, I hope his health holds up but the guy had a heart attack. I mean he’s not really the guy, he’s not going to get elected. Let’s face it. Joe Biden, who this whole thing has exposed as utterly corrupt? These are the people they want you to vote for.

