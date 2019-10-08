Lana Del Rey paused her entire concert in an attempt to locate a vape pen she had dropped.

Lana even recruited band members to help her locate the pen during her Oct. 3 concert in Portland at the Moda Center, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The moment was captured on video, which recently surfaced.

The attempt to find the pen didn’t work out for Lana, as the video shows that she was unable to find it even with the help of her band.

“Oh, f**k it,” she can be heard saying. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Lana Del Rey On The Internet)

She then asked fans to join her while singing “Video Games.”

This is hilarious. I’m glad the show was able to continue without the vape pen, but I am a little surprised that she even spent time looking for it in the first place when she could have just had someone bring her a new one. I’m sure someone on her team also uses a vape pen.

That’s if she needed it that badly.

Lana has her California-based concerts left to complete in her American leg of her “Norman F**king Rockwell!” tour. She will then travel to the Netherlands, France, Britain, and Germany.