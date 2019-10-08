An attempt by progressive activist group MoveOn to shame a conservative organization for a meme featuring a teen climate change activist over the weekend resulted in some inconvenient reminders of the left-wing group’s own treatment of teenagers who became the face of a movement.

Conservative activist group Turning Point USA posted a tweet over the weekend calling out “leftist hypocrisy” over progressives’ apparent double standard when it comes to criticizing young people.

“According to the Left, it’s OK to mock these kids,” the meme reads, featuring images of an eight-year-old AOC impersonator and Nick Sandmann, the teen who, along with his peers at Covington Catholic High School, was smeared by the left-leaning media as supposedly “harassing” minorities, when in fact they were the victims of harassment by a radical minority group.

Below the images of the AOC impersonator and Sandmann is an image of Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish activist who has been formally diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and whose viral speech in front of the United Nations two weeks ago drew criticism from the right.

On Monday, MoveOn weighed in on the conservative group’s post by attempting to reverse the point.

“So you’re telling us it’s ok to mock children? Because, no. No, it isn’t,” replied MoveOn’s official account.

In response, TPUSA reminded the left-wing group of its promotion of the false claims against the Covington Catholic teens, as well as its championing of Nathan Phillips, the adult activist featured in the mischaracterized viral video getting close to Sandmann’s face.

“Ah yes, not long ago [MoveOn] helped propagate a false narrative against children, destroying their & their families’ lives — then you promoted the very adult who aggressively confronted them (and didn’t have the integrity to correct the record) as a speaker at a MoveOn rally,” TPUSA tweeted.

Ah yes, not long ago @MoveOn helped propagate a false narrative against children, destroying their & their families’ lives — then you promoted the very adult who aggressively confronted them (and didn’t have the integrity to correct the record) as a speaker at a MoveOn rally. pic.twitter.com/d4GfJAfcOI — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 7, 2019

“This is painful to watch,” MoveOn tweeted when the context-less and mischaracterized video first emerged. “A group of teenagers in MAGA hats surrounded and harassed an elder Native American veteran yesterday at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington D.C.” The post ended by condemning “white supremacy” and included the predictably partisan hashtag “Resist Trump.”

Another moment highlighted by TPUSA was MoveOn inviting Phillips to participate in their “#FakeTrumpEmergency” protest against building a southern border wall.

Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk also responded to MoveOn’s attempt to shame his organization.

“Really? Where was [MoveOn] when journalists described Nick Sandmann as having a ‘punchable face,’” he wrote. “Or when Ilhan Omar spread lies that the Covington Catholic teens were taunting black men[.] Or when Alyssa Milano called the MAGA hat the new KKK Hood because of the high schoolers[?]”

Really? Where was @MoveOn when journalists described Nick Sandmann as having a “punchable face” Or when Ilhan Omar spread lies that the Covington Catholic teens were taunting black men Or when Alyssa Milano called the MAGA hat the new KKK Hood because of the high schoolers 🤔 https://t.co/7oYlQbuyup — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 7, 2019

The buzz surrounding Thunberg began with her speech at the UN in late September in which she declared that we are “in the beginning of a mass extinction” and told world leaders they were “not mature enough” to be honest about our supposedly apocalyptic situation.

“My message is that we’ll be watching you,” she began. “This is all wrong, I shouldn’t be up here, I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope, how dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.”

Calling the science “crystal-clear,” Thunberg went on to condemn the idea of cutting emission in half in 10 years as “not acceptable” to her and her fellow climate activists. She concluded by accusing political leaders of being too immature to handle the situation honestly.

“How dare you pretend that this can be sold with just business as usual and some technical solutions with today’s emissions levels that remaining CO2 budgets will be entirely gone within less than 8 and a half years,” she said. “There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today because these numbers are too uncomfortable and you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is. You are failing us but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you, and if you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now, is where we draw the line the world is waking up and change is coming whether you like it or not.”

