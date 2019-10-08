Republican Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham invited Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, to testify before the committee Tuesday amid the House’s decision to launch an official impeachment inquiry into the president.

Giuliani has been vocal about stories of corruption in Ukraine, sounding off on allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden influenced the decision for the country to fire a top prosecutor. That prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was looking into a Ukrainian company that Biden’s son, Hunter, sat on the board of. (RELATED: Trump’s Ambassador To The European Union Ordered Not To Appear For Impeachment Inquiry Interview)

Have heard on numerous occasions disturbing allegations by @RudyGiuliani about corruption in Ukraine and the many improprieties surrounding the firing of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. (1/3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2019

“Given the House of Representatives’ behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine,” Graham tweeted Tuesday morning. “Therefore I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns.”

Therefore I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns. (3/3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2019

The House launched an official impeachment inquiry into Trump on Sept. 24 after an August whistleblower complaint alleged that the president had asked Ukrainian officials to look into Biden and his son. The complaint was largely based off of a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

If the House passes a majority vote on impeachment, the inquiry moves to the Senate, where a trial is typically held to determine if a president is impeached.

