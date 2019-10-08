(BAPTIST NEWS) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a report accusing a man of swindling people out of money by saying he was planting a Southern Baptist church, sponsored by Bellevue Baptist Church in nearby Cordova, Tenn.

Police are investigating an incident report filed Sept. 16 by Latoya Nicole Hare of Memphis against 22-year-old Jaycolby Marchel Robinson, according to a copy of the report Memphis Police emailed Baptist Press. Identified as additional victims are Ricquel Lanette Hull and Regina Taylor Osei.

Robinson allegedly hired Hare as his personal assistant for $46,000 a year, Osei as an associate pastor at $48,000 a year, and Hull as director of hospitality for $25,000 a year. But he never paid them for the few weeks they worked, according to the report. Instead, they paid him $30 each for background checks, they told police.

