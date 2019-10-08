(FOX BUSINESS) — Matt Lauer is back in front of the camera – well, sort of.

The former “Today” show anchor who was fired by NBC nearly two years ago due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace made an appearance on his daughter Romy’s TikTok page.

Lauer can be seen lip-synching and dancing in multiple videos posted to the social media profile. The 61-year-old, who was munching on a bowl of cereal while his daughter dances in the background, is seen lip-synching to a song from “Heathers: The Musical.”

Read the full story ›