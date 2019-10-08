On Tuesday’s broadcast of the nationally syndicated talk show “The Real,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she was confidant House Democrats could convince Senate Republicans to impeach President Donald Trump.

Waters said, “I’ve been thinking he should be impeached for years. I believe that when you connect the dots, when you have the facts that we can convince some folks. If you take a look at what’s happening with the Republicans now, this new revelation about him pulling our troops out of protecting the Kurds so that Turkey can move in and invade and create all kind of harm.”

She added, “You have some Republicans who are moving. You have Romney who is speaking out and Grassley, he spoke out not too long ago. I do believe that while they don’t want to do it because many of them are afraid they won’t be reelected, particularly if they are in those states where he won, but I think if the information is overwhelming that they’re going to have a hard time. The polls this morning was very encouraging The polls are saying 48 or 49% of Americans said they want him out out. They want him out.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN