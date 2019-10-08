“Overturning the results of an American election requires the highest level of fairness and due process, as it strikes at the core of our democratic process,” McConnell wrote in a tweet.
So far, the House has fallen far short by failing to follow the same basic procedures that it has followed for every other President in our history.
McCarthy said Trump “is right to call out this rushed process because Democrats refuse to protect the transparency and basic fairness that have been integral to previous impeachment proceedings.”
“House Democrats have wanted to undo the results of the 2016 election for three years, and now they’re rushing a sham impeachment process,” he added.
The GOP leaders weighed in amid an escalating battle between the White House and congressional Democrats over the impeachment inquiry.
The White House argued Democrats were pursuing a “constitutionally invalid” investigation of a duly elected president.
Pelosi has said that a formal vote wasn’t necessary to begin the process, telling reporters last week that “there’s no requirement that there be a floor vote.”
They also think a formal vote would be a political boon because it would force Democrats in swing-state districts to go on the record about impeachment.
McConnell didn’t directly endorse Trump’s strategy of not cooperating with House Democrats in his tweets or specifically mention the word impeachment.
But his criticism of Democrats is notable given that he’s largely flown under the radar during Congress’s two-week recess with regard to the impeachment fight.