So far, the House has fallen far short by failing to follow the same basic procedures that it has followed for every other President in our history.

McCarthy said Trump “is right to call out this rushed process because Democrats refuse to protect the transparency and basic fairness that have been integral to previous impeachment proceedings.”

“House Democrats have wanted to undo the results of the 2016 election for three years, and now they’re rushing a sham impeachment process,” he added.

The GOP leaders weighed in amid an escalating battle between the White House and congressional Democrats over the impeachment inquiry.

The White House argued Democrats were pursuing a “constitutionally invalid” investigation of a duly elected president.