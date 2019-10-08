Karen Pendleton, one of the original “Mickey Mouse Club” stars, died Sunday after suffering a heart attack in Fresno, California. She was 73.

Known for her blonde curls and bright eyes, Pendleton shot to fame in 1955 when she was cast in the classic children’s television series at age 9. She captivated audiences as one of the youngest Mouseketeers for four years,until the original show came to an end in 1959, Deadline noted.

After the show’s run, Pendleton decided to leave the entertainment world to focus on finishing school and nurturing her family life. She and her then-husband welcomed their daughter Staci into the world in 1973.

In 1981, Pendleton got divorced and in 1983 she was involved in a car accident that left her paralyzed from the waist down, according to Variety. She would never walk again, but that did not stop the “Mickey Mouse Club” star from achieving great things.

She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology and later campaigned for people with disabilities.

When she was not actively working within the community, Pendleton spent her time making guest appearances at conventions and fan shows. She also starred in several “Mickey Mouse Club” reunion shows. Her love and passion for the show and its cast members never diminished.

“My mom loved her Mouseketeer family,” her daughter Staci said, according to Deadline. “Getting together with [her co-stars] was always a high point. It gave her the opportunity to relive great memories and to meet so many ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ fans that watched the show as kids and loved her. Many told her that they named their daughters Karen in her honor.”