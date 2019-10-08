Miley Cyrus shocked fans Tuesday when she shared a snap from a hospital bed after the “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker had to be hospitalized for tonsillitis.

In a series of pictures shared on the 26-year-old singer’s Instagram Story Tuesday, Cyrus is wearing a hospital gown complete with several IV’s hooked into her arm and said she is “trying to heal” in time for a benefit concert by Ellen DeGeneres, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

“Trying to heal quick so I can make it to Gorillapalooza … this weekeend!” the “Slide Away” hitmaker wrote, tagging the TV host, Portia de Rossi and Bruno Mars (who’s scheduled to perform) in the post. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

“Send gooooood vibes my way!” she added. “Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this shit to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!”

In a second post, the “Wrecking Ball” singer shared a selfie in the gown with her mom, Tish Cyrus, brushing her hair.

“How you present yourself can determine how you feel,” Cyrus shared. “Thank you mama for helpin this little sickyyy look a little bit better by brushin my hair for me.” @tishcyrus mommy’s are the best!”

It all comes after the “Party In The U.S.A.” singer posted earlier on her Instagram story under a caption that read, “Tonsillitis is a fucking fuck,” according to Yahoo.