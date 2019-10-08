Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) responded to President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for ‘attempting to extort’ them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria ‘batshit crazy’ Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE’s attacks on him Tuesday about security fees for Trump’s upcoming rally in the city.

“I’m not one that gets overly excited about Twitter back-and-forth,” Frey said Tuesday, saying that Trump’s tweets blasting him were a “little bit of a surprise.”

“I wake up every single morning with not a lot of time on my hands because I’m doing things like filling potholes and making sure our city has enough affordable housing,” Frey said.

“I don’t have time with a city of 430,000 people to be tweeting garbage out, so it’s kind of surprising when the president of the United States, a country with 327 million people, has the time to do this himself, so I don’t know where the guy gets the time,” he added.

Trump and his reelection campaign attacked Frey and the city this week for the $530,000 price tag assessed for the Thursday rally, with the president calling him a “lightweight mayor” who is “hurting the great police and other wonderful supporters.”

Frey responded to Trump’s tweet on Twitter earlier Tuesday, tweeting, “Yawn… Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors,” in reference to numerous cities that have said the campaign never reimbursed them for rallies.

“It’s not extortion to expect someone to pay their bills,” Frey later said at the Tuesday news conference, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.