Thirty-three percent of Democratic primary voters favor former Vice President Joe Biden, while his closest rival for the party’s presidential nomination, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is backed by 21%, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

Here is how the top five Democratic candidates polled:

Biden 33%. Warren 21% 19% for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. 6% for Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. 5% for South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

No other candidate polled above 3%.

The poll, conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 6, surveyed 16,529 voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 percentage point.